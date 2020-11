(WFRV) – Local 5 Live wraps up hobby week and today Jordan learns how to make a pie from scratch.

Gina with The Flour Pot shows how they make classic bakery items just like grandma used to make and how you can learn right from home.

You can shop The Flour Pot at Wonderland Vintage Market at 1712 Velp Avenue in Green Bay.

Be sure to check out their online classes on their Facebook page.