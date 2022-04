(WFRV) – As The Beatles said best, “There will be an answer, let it be”. Bees are at least part of the answer when it comes to growing food.

Local 5 Live’s Dena Holtz learned more about beekeeping and bees at Let it Bee in Greenville. They feature products from hive packages, honey, and classes.

You can find Let it Bee on N1829 Municipal Drive in Greenville or online at letitbeeinc.com.