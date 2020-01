APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Blacklights have taken over the Paper Discovery Center in Appleton.

The new exhibit, “Let It Glow” is now open allowing you to learn the science behind glowing art.

“Let It Glow” runs through July 13. The Paper Discovery Center is located at 425 W. Water Street in Appleton.

For details on this exhibit and other events going on, head to paperdiscoverycenter.org.