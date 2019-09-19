GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Let Me Be Frank Productions presents: “Frank Fontaine’s Bandstand USA”

Local 5 Live On Location

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Latest News Video

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Take a trip down memory lane with Let Me Be Frank Productions’ current show, Frank Fontaine’s Bandstand USA.

It runs at the Meyer Theatre September 20th – October 12th; Thursdays – Saturdays showings @ 8 pm. Matinees October 10th and 12th @ 1 pm.

For tickets, head to meyertheatre.org or call 920-494-3401.

There’s an additional showing on October 23rd at Capitol Civic Center, for tickets to that show, go to cccshows.org.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories