Let Me Be Frank Productions presents: “Frank Fontaine’s Bandstand USA”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Take a trip down memory lane with Let Me Be Frank Productions’ current show, Frank Fontaine’s Bandstand USA.

It runs at the Meyer Theatre September 20th – October 12th; Thursdays – Saturdays showings @ 8 pm. Matinees October 10th and 12th @ 1 pm.

For tickets, head to meyertheatre.org or call 920-494-3401.

There’s an additional showing on October 23rd at Capitol Civic Center, for tickets to that show, go to cccshows.org.