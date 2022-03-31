(WFRV) – The new show from Let Me Be Frank productions features a radio playlist.

Local 5 Live checks in with Frank and the cast of “WOMA Algoma: You’ve Struck Gold” at the Meyer Theatre.

Details from ticketstaronline.com:

It’s WKRP but at WOMA in Algoma. Hits from the 1960s and 1970s.

Enjoy 6 shows for the price of 5! Season tickets are $171 per season ticket customer. We also offer flex pack tickets for the season for $290. A Let Me Be Frank 10 show flex pack is a pack of 10 vouchers to use in any combination for the six 2022 season shows. One voucher equals one ticket. You can save more than 20% in ticket prices. Tickets can be redeemed at Ticket Star for the date, show, and seat of your choice.

To purchase season or flex tickets, contact Cindy at (920) 676-8883 or cindy.rasmussen@pmiwi.com for more details.