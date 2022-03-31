(WFRV) – The new show from Let Me Be Frank productions features a radio playlist.
Local 5 Live checks in with Frank and the cast of “WOMA Algoma: You’ve Struck Gold” at the Meyer Theatre.
Details from ticketstaronline.com:
It’s WKRP but at WOMA in Algoma. Hits from the 1960s and 1970s.
Enjoy 6 shows for the price of 5! Season tickets are $171 per season ticket customer. We also offer flex pack tickets for the season for $290. A Let Me Be Frank 10 show flex pack is a pack of 10 vouchers to use in any combination for the six 2022 season shows. One voucher equals one ticket. You can save more than 20% in ticket prices. Tickets can be redeemed at Ticket Star for the date, show, and seat of your choice.
To purchase season or flex tickets, contact Cindy at (920) 676-8883 or cindy.rasmussen@pmiwi.com for more details.
- APRIL 1, 2022 | 7:30 PM (Doors 6:30 p.m.)
- APRIL 2, 2022 | 7:30 PM (Doors 6:30 p.m.)
- APRIL 7, 2022 | 7:30 PM (Doors 6:30 p.m.)
- APRIL 8, 2022 | 7:30 PM (Doors 6:30 p.m.)
- APRIL 9, 2022 | 7:30 PM (Doors 6:30 p.m.)
- APRIL 14, 2022 | 7:30 PM (Doors 6:30 p.m.)
- APRIL 15, 2022 | 7:30 PM (Doors 6:30 p.m.)
- APRIL 16, 2022 | 7:30 PM (Doors 6:30 p.m.)
- APRIL 21, 2022 | 1:00 PM (Doors 12 p.m.)
- APRIL 21, 2022 | 7:30 PM – 8:30 PM (Doors 6:30 p.m.)
- APRIL 22, 2022 | 7:30 PM (Doors 6:30 p.m.)
- APRIL 23, 2022 | 1:00 PM (Doors 12 p.m.)
- APRIL 23, 2022 | 7:30 PM (Doors 6:30 p.m.)