Let Me Frank Productions presents: “A Frank’s Christmas”

(WFRV) – He can take you back in time for a fictitious first Christmas, in only the way a Frank Hermans and Let Me Be Frank Productions can. It’s a holiday story with a twist, today Local 5 Live gets a preview of their production of “A Frank’s Christmas”.

For details and tickets, head to meyertheatre.org:

Date

Nov 26 – Dec 23, 2021

Tickets

$36.00

Time

7:30 PM

Join us for a beloved Northeast Wisconsin tradition! Get in the holiday spirit and sing along to your favorite Christmas tunes in our 22nd annual Christmas show. Diamonds and Gold and Festival Foods present Let Me Be Frank Productions’ all-new comedy musical, “A Frank’s Christmas,” at the Meyer Theatre, November 26-December 23, 2021.

We’re going back to the year 1 A.D. to celebrate the first fictitious story of Christmas. Pharoah places the task of planning a celebration in the hands of his wife, Queen Cleo, and his two daughters, Princesses Amira and Jasmine. The royal ladies decide to send a decree asking for ideas to commemorate the first anniversary of the birth of Jesus. The winner with the best idea wins a date with the eligible princesses and a spot in the royal court. The Queen’s assistant, Jafar, sends out the decree, but little does the royal family know that he has a personal vendetta up the sleeve of his robe to sabotage the contest for his glory. Meanwhile, the Maas brothers – Nickolas, Joseph, and Chris – decide to participate in the contest in hopes of securing the coveted prizes. Can they come up with an idea? And if they do, will it win? You’ll have to find out in our all-original Christmas comedy musical!

“A Frank’s Christmas” opens at the Meyer Theatre Friday, November 26th, at 7:30pm with a benefit show for C.P. Innovation – Compassion – Purpose. For our opening night performance, $10 of every sold ticket goes to this valuable organization in our community.