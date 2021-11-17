Light Up Appleton! This Saturday from 3 – 7

(WFRV) – From wagon rides to sweet treats and window walk scavenger hunts, Local 5 Live heads to downtown Appleton for the light up event.
From appletondowntown.org:
JOIN US FOR A NIGHT FULL OF HOLIDAY FUN AT
LIGHT UP APPLETON!
Saturday, November 20 | 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Enjoy a night full of lights and activities to kick of the holiday season on College Avenue!
Sweet Treat Walk
Grab a FREE sweet treat at the participating businesses below! (While supplies last)
- Copper Rock Coffee Company | 210 W. College Avenue
- Doughlicious | 322 W. College Avenue
- D2 Sports Bar | 403 W. College Avenue
- Crazy Sweet | 514 W. College Avenue
- Heid Music | 308 E. College Avenue
- Hypnosis Institute | 508 W. College Avenue
- Appleton Beer Factory | 603 W. College Avenue
- Tundraland | Houdini Plaza
- Rx Link | 133 E. College Avenue
- Nicolet National Bank | 201 E. College Ave, Suite 100
- Green Gecko Grocer & Deli | 222 E. College Ave
- Mile of Music Pop-Up Store | 10 College Avenue, City Center Plaza
Window Walk Scavenger Hunt
Stroll down the avenue to find the decorated windows each with a hidden scavenger hunt item. Once you find the items, return your sheet for a chance to win a pack of nine $20 gift certificates to various businesses downtown!
- ACOCA Coffee | 210 W. College Avenue
- Appleton Beer Factory | 603 W. College Avenue
- Beatnik Betty’s Resale Butik | 214 E. College Avenue
- Blue Moon Emporium | 227 E. College Avenue
- Board & Brush | 109 N. Durkee Street
- Bonafide | 111 E. College Avenue
- Casting On! | 305 E. College Avenue
- Cedar Harbor | 611 N. Morrison Street
- Crazy Sweet | 514 W. College Avenue
- Dance! | 225 E. College Avenue
- DVSN1 | 113 E. College Avenue
- Eco Candle Co. | 123 E. College Avenue
- The Fire | 230 E. College Avenue
- Float Light Float Center | 609 W. College Avenue
- Fratellos Waterfront Resturant | 501 W. Water Street
- Heid Music | 308 E. College Avenue
- Hoot & Company | 103 E. College Avenue
- La Belle Maison | 229 E. College Avenue
- Lillians of Appleton | 115 E. College Avenue
- Murray Photo & Video | 10 College Avenue
- SunnySide Up Yoga | 103 E. College Ave
- The Statement Piece | 745 W. College Avenue
- The Vintage Garden | 119 E. College Avenue
Live Music
Enjoy live music by local artists at Houdini Plaza and roaming performers up and down College Avenue!
Houdini Plaza Performers:
- 3:00 – 3:30 p.m. Appleton East High School Saxophone Choir
- 3:30 – 4:00 p.m. Appleton East High School Flute Choir
- 4:00 – 4:30 p.m. Lilie Fouts
- 4:30 – 5:00 p.m. New Horizons Band Ensemble
- 5:00 – 5:30 p.m. Sing Along with Mrs. Claus
- 5:30 – 6:00 p.m. LU Mariachi Ensemble
- 6:00 – 6:30 p.m. Harmon Bros.
- 6:30 – 7:00 p.m. Janet Planet
Roaming Performers:
- 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Winneconne High School Choir
- 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. LED Performers
Additional Activities
- Wagon Rides | Houdini Plaza
- Food and Craft Vendors | Houdini Plaza
- Live Ice Carving Demonstrations | 222 Parklet
- Multiple Photo Opportunities | Houdini Plaza and all over the avenue!
- Navah Mirage | Houdini Plaza
- Live Magic Shows with Rondini | 508 W. College Avenue | 4:00 p.m. & 6:00 p.m.
STAY TUNED for additional Light Up Appleton features that will be added throughout November!