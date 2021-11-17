Light Up Appleton! This Saturday from 3 – 7

Local 5 Live On Location

(WFRV) – From wagon rides to sweet treats and window walk scavenger hunts, Local 5 Live heads to downtown Appleton for the light up event.

From appletondowntown.org:

JOIN US FOR A NIGHT FULL OF HOLIDAY FUN AT
LIGHT UP APPLETON!

Saturday, November 20 | 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. 

Enjoy a night full of lights and activities to kick of the holiday season on College Avenue!

Sweet Treat Walk

Grab a FREE sweet treat at the participating businesses below! (While supplies last)

  • Copper Rock Coffee Company | 210 W. College Avenue
  • Doughlicious | 322 W. College Avenue
  • D2 Sports Bar | 403 W. College Avenue
  • Crazy Sweet | 514 W. College Avenue
  • Heid Music | 308 E. College Avenue
  • Hypnosis Institute | 508 W. College Avenue
  • Appleton Beer Factory | 603 W. College Avenue
  • Tundraland | Houdini Plaza
  • Rx Link | 133 E. College Avenue
  • Nicolet National Bank | 201 E. College Ave, Suite 100
  • Green Gecko Grocer & Deli | 222 E. College Ave
  • Mile of Music Pop-Up Store | 10 College Avenue, City Center Plaza

Window Walk Scavenger Hunt 

Stroll down the avenue to find the decorated windows each with a hidden scavenger hunt item. Once you find the items, return your sheet for a chance to win a pack of nine $20 gift certificates to various businesses downtown!

  • ACOCA Coffee | 210 W. College Avenue
  • Appleton Beer Factory | 603 W. College Avenue
  • Beatnik Betty’s Resale Butik | 214 E. College Avenue
  • Blue Moon Emporium | 227 E. College Avenue
  • Board & Brush | 109 N. Durkee Street
  • Bonafide | 111 E. College Avenue
  • Casting On! | 305 E. College Avenue
  • Cedar Harbor | 611 N. Morrison Street
  • Crazy Sweet | 514 W. College Avenue
  • Dance! | 225 E. College Avenue
  • DVSN1 | 113 E. College Avenue
  • Eco Candle Co. | 123 E. College Avenue
  • The Fire | 230 E. College Avenue
  • Float Light Float Center | 609 W. College Avenue
  • Fratellos Waterfront Resturant | 501 W. Water Street
  • Heid Music | 308 E. College Avenue
  • Hoot & Company | 103 E. College Avenue
  • La Belle Maison | 229 E. College Avenue
  • Lillians of Appleton | 115 E. College Avenue
  • Murray Photo & Video | 10 College Avenue
  • SunnySide Up Yoga | 103 E. College Ave
  • The Statement Piece | 745 W. College Avenue
  • The Vintage Garden | 119 E. College Avenue

Live Music

Enjoy live music by local artists at Houdini Plaza and roaming performers up and down College Avenue!

Houdini Plaza Performers: 

  • 3:00 – 3:30 p.m. Appleton East High School Saxophone Choir
  • 3:30 – 4:00 p.m. Appleton East High School Flute Choir
  • 4:00 – 4:30 p.m. Lilie Fouts
  • 4:30 – 5:00 p.m. New Horizons Band Ensemble
  • 5:00 – 5:30 p.m. Sing Along with Mrs. Claus
  • 5:30 – 6:00 p.m. LU Mariachi Ensemble
  • 6:00 – 6:30 p.m. Harmon Bros.
  • 6:30 – 7:00 p.m. Janet Planet

Roaming Performers: 

  • 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Winneconne High School Choir
  • 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. LED Performers

Additional Activities

  • Wagon Rides | Houdini Plaza
  • Food and Craft Vendors | Houdini Plaza
  • Live Ice Carving Demonstrations | 222 Parklet
  • Multiple Photo Opportunities | Houdini Plaza and all over the avenue!
  • Navah Mirage | Houdini Plaza
  • Live Magic Shows with Rondini | 508 W. College Avenue | 4:00 p.m. & 6:00 p.m.

STAY TUNED for additional Light Up Appleton features that will be added throughout November!

