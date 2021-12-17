Lights in Lincoln Park this weekend in Manitowoc

(WFRV) – A dazzling lights display in a fun setting. Local 5 Live was live in Manitowoc with details on The Lights at The Lincoln Park Zoo and how you can meet Santa!

Details from Manitowoc.org:

Drive – Thru Lights

November 26 – December 29, 2021

Start your holidays off to a twinkly bright start with a drive-thru tour of holiday wonder!

November 26th- December 11th: 5:00 pm- 8:00 pm- Thursday, Friday and Saturday

December 16th- December 29th: 5:00 pm- 8:00 pm- Every Night

Visit Santa in Cabin 1 on Friday Nights (November 26, December 3, 10, 17)





Lights in Lincoln Park Family Night Fun Walk

Tuesday, November 23, 2021: 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Thursday, December 30, 2021: 5:00 pm- 8:00 pm

A fun walk through the Lincoln Park Lights. What a wonderful way to view the beautiful lights through the park!

Great event for the whole family. Adults $5.00 | Family $10.00 donation.

To see a preview of the lights, click video below