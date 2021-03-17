Local, family-owned Brewed Awakenings in Appleton: Paint your own Chocolate Bombs for Easter

(WFRV) – Hot Chocolate Bombs are all the rage this past year so they’re the perfect gift for your family for Easter.

Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers met with the creative minds at Brewed Awakenings in Appleton with how you can paint your own for that special twist on this popular trend.

And if you’re craving a taste of something green and minty for St. Patrick’s Day, you can get it with a jolt of caffeine or get a snack to satisfy a craving with their full menu from traditional to the unique.

You can find Brewed Awakenings at 107 E. College Avenue in Appleton. For all the latest specials, follow them on their Facebook page.