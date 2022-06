(WFRV) – If you love Wisconsin, there’s a new place to shop for amazing products, arts, and more made in the State.

From Jolly Good Soda, local beer, coffee, ice cream and more – Local 5 Live visited LoCo WisCo with a look around this local business.

LoCo WisCo is located at 112 N. Washington Street in downtown Green Bay. They are open Tuesday – Saturday. Reach them at 920-489-8122 online on their Facebook page.