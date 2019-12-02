Luminary Walk/Spirit of Christmas Past at Heritage Hill – Dec. 6 – 7

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s two exciting events coming up at historic Heritage Hill.

The State Park comes alive after dark with luminaries abound, living history, food, and beverages as you stroll a 1.5 mile pathway during the Luminary Walk on December 6 from 5 – 8 pm.

For more information on this event, click here.

Then on December 7, Celebrate the Spirit of Christmas Past, when it became an American tradition, and how it would have been celebrated during different periods of Wisconsin’s early history.

The Spirit of Christmas event is December 7 from 10 am – 4 pm. For details on this event, click here.

Heritage Hill is located at 2640 S. Webster Avenue in Green Bay.