“Make a Difference” and volunteer this Saturday in Green Bay

(WFRV) – It’s time to lend a helping hand.

Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers shows our viewers some of the volunteering opportunities you can do for Make a Difference Day.

Make a Difference Day is Saturday, October 23 at 8:30 am at the Volunteer Center of Brown County, 984 Ninth Street.

For details, head to volunteergb.org.

Each fall, volunteers throughout the Green Bay area and around the nation take part in service whose purpose is to improve others’ lives. This involves helping seniors and others who need assistance with typical fall outdoor yard projects such as raking, trimming bushes, and washing exterior windows. The official date is October 23, 2021, but, though some volunteers serve on that day, service can take place whenever it is convenient for the volunteers and the clients. Participants make these arrangements based on their own schedules.

The selfless giving embodied by the Make a Difference Day ideal strengthens our communities, and the Volunteer Center of Brown County will once again coordinate local efforts, in partnership with the Brown County United Way and the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Brown County. If you’re looking to give back to your community, we invite you to read on and find out more.