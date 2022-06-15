(WFRV) – If you need ideas for Father’s Day, how about making dad a tool box he can eat? Or a sign for the garage? Maybe a planter for the garden?

You get your choice of all three at the Make & Take Event at the Kroc tomorrow.

Local 5 Live visited the Green Bay Kroc center with details on their Make & Take event, choose from one of the three classes, or take all three and make a day of it.

It’s happening Thursday, June 16, cost per class is $25 for members, $35 for public.

For more information and to register, head to gbkroccenter.org/events-and-rentals