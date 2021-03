APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)- Are you a fan of the show “The Amazing Race”? Maybe you thought you should be on it?

Here is your chance to participate in a local version.

Harbor House in Appleton is holding an Amazing Race fundraiser on Saturday, April 17th.

There will be 12 different challenges with staggered start times. Raise $300 as a team by April 2nd to take part in the race.

For more information, head to harborhousewi.org/amazingrace.