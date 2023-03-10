APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Maple Syrup Saturday is coming up March 18th at Bubolz Nature Preserve in Appleton. There are two fun events in one day. First, enjoy a delicious breakfast of eggs, sausage, pancakes, and of course, homemade maple syrup. Next, enjoy a guided tour into the sugarbush to see how sap is harvested.

The other event is the Adopt-A-Bucket program. Sign up now to get a bucket. Then decorate it and bring it to Bubolz on Maple Syrup Saturday to hang on a tree. You can watch your bucket collect sap through the season.

Tickets/registration is required for both events. You can do that at www.bubolzpreserve.org.