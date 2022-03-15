(WFRV) – It all starts with a tap in the tree and ends up with something sweet.

Local 5 Live visited the Bubolz Nature Preserve with details on this weekend’s Maple Syrup Saturday including the Adopt a Bucket option.

Bubolz Nature Preserve is located at 4815 N. Lynndale Drive in Appleton.

Details from bubolzpreserve.org:

MAPLE SYRUP SATURDAY – ADOPT A BUCKET EXPERIENCE 2022

WHEN:

March 19, 2022 @ 8:00 am – 12:00 pm

WHERE:

Gordon Bubolz Nature Preserve

4815 North Lynndale Drive Appleton

WI 54913

COST:

45.00

CONTACT:

Miranda Gorges

920-731-6041

Email

JOIN BUBOLZ NATURE PRESERVE ON SATURDAY, MARCH 19, 2022 TO CELEBRATE MAPLE SYRUP SEASON!

Join us for this year’s Maple Syrup Saturday – Adopt a Bucket Experience with your family. Take your love of maple syrup to the next level when your family adopts your very own bucket for our 2022 syrup season. Each family who adopts a bucket will join us at the preserve for the experience of tapping your own maple tree and hanging your bucket to collect sap throughout the syrup season.

Each registered family with receive a PDF, via e-mail, to decorate as they wish to help dress up their bucket. On March 19th you will bring your design with you to the preserve to be laminated and attached to your bucket.

AFTER YOUR BUCKET IS READY YOU WILL HIKE DOWN THE TRAIL TO ONE OF THE SUGARBUSH AREAS ON THE PRESERVE. A NATURALIST WILL GIVE YOU THE SUPPLIES YOU NEED AND INSTRUCTIONS ON HOW TO TAP YOUR TREE. THE NATURALIST WILL BE THERE TO ANSWER ANY QUESTIONS YOU MAY HAVE ABOUT THE PROCESS OF COLLECTING THE SAP AND TURNING IT INTO MAPLE SYRUP.

No Maple Syrup Saturday is complete without trying some of the sweet stuff! All participants will receive a cup of ice-cream topped with maple syrup made here at Bubolz.

COME BACK ALL SYRUP SEASON TO SEE YOUR BUCKET HANGING FROM THE TREE YOU TAPPED.

By adopting a bucket you are supporting the environmental education we offer at Bubolz. Join us for this year’s experience with your family and create memories that will last a lifetime.

COST

