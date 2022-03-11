(WFRV) – Be part of the syrup season – even if you don’t have a maple tree in your backyard.

Local 5 Live gets a preview of the Sap Bucket Challenge happening this month at Barkhausen in Suamico.

Details from browncountywi.gov:

Barkhausen’s Maple Syrupin’ Public Day

Saturday, March 26, 2022 from 9am to 2pm

Curious how maple syrup is made? Join Barkhausen staff for a 3/4 mile guided hike through our educational stations out in the sugar bush. We’ll add a stop for a close-up look at our “Sugar Shack” and then wrap the tour up with a tasty treat.

To learn more about the tree to table maple syrup process, purchase your tickets online at browncountyparks.org under “Quick Links”. Pre-registration is required as space is limited. Tickets for this event can be purchased online only (no walk-ins).

Dress appropriately for an outdoor adventure and drop in anytime between 9am and 2pm. Cost is $5/person (2 and under are free). Purchases are final, no refunds.

Event Location: Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve, 2024 Lakeview Drive, Suamico WI 54173

