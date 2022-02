(WFRV) – This weekend, get a taste of New Orleans while supporting a local business.

Local 5 Live gets details on the Mardi Gras House Party happening this weekend at Petskull Brewing in Manitowoc.

Petskull’s Mardi Gras House Party is Saturday, February 26 from 2 – 10 pm. There will be Cajun food, sweets, costumes, and a DJ.

Petskull Brewing is at 1015 Buffalo Street in Manitowoc. Find out more on the Facebook event page.