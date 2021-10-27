Masquerade Fundraiser for Artless Bastard gallery

(WFRV) – It’s a Masquerade and a fundraiser for a local gallery so grab your mask and get ready for a good time. Local 5 Live gets the details from Artless Bastard.

The Masquerade Party Fundraiser is November 13 from 7 – 10 pm.

Join us on November 13

You are cordially invited to an evening of original artwork, appetizers by Sweet Willow Wellness, champagne, wine & beer, an art auction, raffle drawings, music, and fundraising!



Join Artless Bastard Gallery for their first in person fundraising event. We are thrilled to now be a non-profit art gallery. We have a mission to reach outward into our local community, educate artists to succeed, provide an artist in residency program and to continue to connect the arts to our city. Let’s have some fun raising money for a great cause! Learn more about our mission in detail on our website.



This is a themed “Masquerade” event. Put on a party dress or suit. It is highly encouraged to arrive with a decorative “mask” (not the ones we have been wearing for the past year!) Let’s have some fun!



Must be present for all raffle drawings to win. The online art auction will end around 9:15pm to allow time for winning bidders art to be wrapped up.



NOTE: If you have a plus one on your invite both guests must purchase a ticket to attend the event.