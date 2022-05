(WFRV) – It’s a new era for axe throwers.

Local 5 Live visited the newest location to offer this hobby in Howard and the newest technology, from touchscreen software to 4k laser-projected targets, the axe throwing hobby has come a long way and you can join in the fun at Razor Axe.

Razor Axe is located at 2331 Velp Avenue in Howard. See more online at razoraxe.com and get information about leagues on their Facebook page.