Meet some artists behind Trout Museum’s Art in the Park this weekend in Appleton

Local 5 Live On Location

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – It’s a fun day out for the whole family, Art in the Park is back.

Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers was out in Appleton with details on one of the most beautiful days you’ll spend at the park surrounded by music and art of every kind.

From TroutMuseum.org:

Each year, Art at the Park draws tens of thousands of visitors to Downtown Appleton! This two-day event is held in our historic City Park and features nearly 200 artist vendors, amazing food and drinks, a Kids Creative Space, and so much ART.

For a full line up of musicians, artists, food, and more, head to troutmuseum.org/art-at-the-park.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Kyle 5am Bucks Celebration

Kyle Malzhan 6pm hit

Kyle Malzhan 4pm hit

Greek American Giannis superfan

Soccer Mom: Glory's Mackenzie August plays season months after birth of son

One on One with new UW-Green Bay Athletic Director Josh Moon