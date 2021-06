(WFRV) – What’s new at the Zoo?

Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers stopped out at the Lincoln Park Zoo in Manitowoc with details on some fun events that are free and fun for all ages including a spot to watch Tortoises and the re-opening of the popular porcupine exhibit.

The Lincoln Park Zoo is located at 1215 N. 8th Street in Manitowoc. They are open seven days a week from 9 am – 7 pm.

Plan your visit at Manitowoc.org.