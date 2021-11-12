Merry-Time Festival of Trees 2021 starts tomorrow in Sturgeon Bay

(WFRV) – Dozens of trees decorated for the holidays in a Maritime setting.



Local 5 Live gets a preview of the popular Merry-Time Festival of Trees in Sturgeon Bay.

From dcmm.org:

Merry-Time Festival of Trees

Trees on display November 13, 2021-January 2, 2022; 10am-5pm

Joyously celebrate the holidays by enjoying dozens of beautifully decorated trees and decorative displays in the museum.

Fantastically decorated by local businesses, organizations and residents, each of these extraordinary trees is adorned with beautiful ornaments and special surprises. Best of all, every tree will go home with a lucky winner in our Merry-Time Festival of Trees raffle!

Trees will remain at the museum until January 2 so they can be enjoyed by all visitors through the holidays.

Create a new holiday tradition for your family and friends by joining in this wonderful festive event.

Museum admission of $12 for adults includes a free $5 Merry-Time Festival of Trees raffle ticket.

Merry-Time Festival of Trees Opening Day

November 13, 2021; 10am-5pm

Kids Day & Santa at the Museum! Santa arrives via U.S. Coast Guard boat at 10am. Socially distanced photo opportunities with Santa available 10am-2pm.

Children are encouraged to bring their Letters to Santa, and to spend time at the Museum participating in holiday activities, and exploring the Museum—for FREE!

All children 17 & younger accompanied by an adult receive free admission to the museum, Sundays during the Festival: Nov. 14, 21, 28, Dec. 5, 12, 19, 26, & Jan. 2.

Lights On at DCMM, 4pm! Santa lights things up with the holiday lighting of the Museum, Tugboat John Purves and Festival of Trees;

Door County Maritime Museum is located at 120 N. Madison Avenue in Sturgeon Bay.