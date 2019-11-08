Merry-Time Festival of Trees @ Door County Maritime Museum, Today through Dec. 10

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Celebrate the holidays by enjoying dozens of beautifully decorated Christmas trees scattered throughout the Door County Maritime Museum during their “Merry-Time Festival of Trees”.

Enjoy a live auction, a silent auction, tree raffle drawing, hors d’oeuvres, and more.

The Merry-Time Festival of Trees is going on today through December 10th. For all the details, head to dcmm.org.

Be sure to take advantage of another opening day event, tonight at the DCMM:

Lighting of the Tug John Purves – November 8, 4 – 6 pm.