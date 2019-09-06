Mid-Lakes Thresheree, Sat. – Sun. in Manitowoc

Local 5 Live On Location

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Experience Wisconsin’s agricultural roots with two action-filled days of antique farming re-creations, hands-on demonstrations, contests, food, and more.

The Mid-Lakes Thresheree entertains and connects people of all ages to Wisconsin rural life experiences through 25 different interactive historic structures you won’t want to miss.

The Mid-Lakes Thresheree is Saturday, September 7th and Sunday, September 8th from 10 am – 4 pm at Pinecrest Historical Village, 924 Pinecrest Rd. in Manitowoc.

For more details, head to manitowoccountyhistory.org.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories