Mid-Lakes Thresheree, Sat. – Sun. in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Experience Wisconsin’s agricultural roots with two action-filled days of antique farming re-creations, hands-on demonstrations, contests, food, and more.

The Mid-Lakes Thresheree entertains and connects people of all ages to Wisconsin rural life experiences through 25 different interactive historic structures you won’t want to miss.

The Mid-Lakes Thresheree is Saturday, September 7th and Sunday, September 8th from 10 am – 4 pm at Pinecrest Historical Village, 924 Pinecrest Rd. in Manitowoc.

For more details, head to manitowoccountyhistory.org.