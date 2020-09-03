Mid-Lakes Thresheree: Sept. 12 – 13 in Manitowoc

(WFRV) – You can feel the ground shake with the roar of antique equipment.

Local 5 Live went to Manitowoc for a sneak peek at the popular Mid-Lakes Thresheree. An interactive outdoor event that educates, entertains, and connects people of all ages.

The Mid-Lakes Thresheree runs September 12 – 13 from 10 am – 4 pm at the Manitowoc County Historical Society, 924 Pinecrest Road in Manitowoc.

Advanced tickets are required for non-members, purchase tickets at manitowoccountyhistory.org. The event is free for members, no advance required. Masks are required.