Military Veterans Museum & Education Center open for Veterans Day

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Military Veterans Museum & Education Center is a family friendly nonprofit, history museum right in Oshkosh that collects and displays donated military artifacts to educate the public on American military history.

They are open today from 1 – 5 pm for Veterans Day and Fridays – Sundays from 10 am – 5 pm.

The Military Veterans Museum & Education Center is located at 4300 Poberezny Road in Oshkosh. You can find more information about all of their upcoming events at mvmwisconsin.com.

