Milwaukee Beer Line exhibit now at the National Railroad Museum

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Time to sound the whistle for an important part of Wisconsin’s history and economy.

The trains that brought ingredients for beer making are the same ones that delivered the final product.

And if you went to a Wisconsin tavern from the 1950s to the 70s, you’re sure to recognize some of the collectables now on display at the National Railroad Museum.

The Milwaukee Beer Line exhibit is on display now at the National Railroad Museum, located at 2285 S. Broadway in Green Bay. Give them a call at (920) 437-7623 or learn more online at nationalrrmuseum.org.

