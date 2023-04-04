(WFRV) – Putt your way through Downtown Appleton on Saturday, April 8 as it transports into a mini golf course! Gather your team of up to 4 players and sign up at any participating Downtown business.

Players will enjoy a unique hole of mini golf at 9 different Downtown businesses and 3 bonus stops along the way. Food and drink specials will also be available. Bring your completed scorecard to D2 Sports Pub for an exclusive after party with food, drinks, games and prizes!

Sign up at any of the 12 participating locations below! $60/team of 4 or $15/person

Appleton Beer Factory: 603 W. College Avenue

The Bar on the Avenue: 427 W. College Avenue

D2 Sports Pub: 403 W. College Avenue

Cleo’s Brown Beam Tavern: 203 W. College Avenue

Wooden Nickel Sports Bar & Grill: 217 E. College Avenue

Jim’s Place: 223 E. College Avenue

Dr. Jekyll’s: 314 E. College Avenue

Rookie’s Sports Bar & Grill: 325 N. Appleton Street

Stone Arch Brewpub: 1004 S. Olde Oneida Street

Bonus Stops: Visit these 3 extra mini golf holes along the course!

Crazy Sweet: 514 W. College Avenue | Water hole, stop here for a hydration break!

The Bent Keg: 417 W. College Avenue | Hole in one contest, who can get it in one putt?!

Clubhouse Kitchen & Bar: 333 W. College Avenue (inside the Hilton) | Try their new golf simulator!

Register here: