(WFRV) – Big wheels, big jumps, and so much more make up the monster jam.

Local 5 Live got on the dirt with Grave Digger with details on this action-packed motorsports event happening tonight at the Resch Center.

WHEN: Friday, May 6

Event Time – 7:00 PM

Saturday, May 7

Event times – 1:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Pit Party open from 10:30AM-12:00PM (Saturday 1pm event ticket & pit pass required for entry)

WHERE: The Resch Center – 820 Armed Forces Dr., Green Bay, WI 54304

TICKETS: Family friendly ticket pricing available – tickets can be purchased online at ReschCenter.com or in person at the Ticket Star box office in the Resch Center.

*Ticket prices subject to change – additional venue/ticketing fees may apply

This. Is. MONSTER JAM™! The most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world today returns to Green Bay for an adrenaline-charged weekend at the Resch Center Friday, May 6 & Saturday, May 7. Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, Monster Jam features world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill.

Monster Jam Preferred Customer to get exclusive early access to the pre-sale offer code to purchase advance tickets starting today to get the best seats available before tickets go on sale to the general public next week on Tuesday, March 8.

The popular Monster Jam Pit Party fan experience returns to Green prior to the Saturday afternoon event, where fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, take pictures, and enjoy other family-friendly fun. This unique experience is the only place that allows people to get up close access to the Monster Jam teams and get an insider’s look at how these trucks are built to stand up to the competition. Pit Passes are available for $20 for this VIP experience.

Wisconsin motorsports fans will witness heated rivalries, high-flying stunts and fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship. Engineered to perfection, the 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks push all limits going head-to-head for points in Freestyle, Skills, Donuts and Racing competitions. The Arena Series West Champion will receive a highly coveted automatic bid to the prestigious Monster Jam World Finals® to compete for the title of World Champion, scheduled for May 2022 in Orlando.

Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour to produce jaw-dropping, live motorsports action seen around the world.

The Arena Championship Series West features eight skilled athletes fighting for the championship while putting on a spectacle, constantly innovating and always entertaining. Brandon Vinson gets behind the wheel of the legendary black and green wrecking machine Grave Digger®, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Tristan England returns to competition in Earth Shaker®, Bernard Lyght makes his debut in Megalodon® and Myranda Cozad in Scooby-Doo™ looks to lock in the championship.

TRUCK LINEUP: Grave Digger driven by Brandon Vinson; Earth Shaker driven by Tristan England; Megalodon driven by Bernard Lyght; Scooby-Doo driven by Myranda Cozad; Jurassic Attack driven by Dave Olfert; Extreme Attitude driven by Travis Mowery; Jailbird driven by Kaylyn Migues; and Rockwell Red driven by Travis Mowery.

As the pandemic recovery progresses, Monster Jam continues to monitor changes to government mandates, public health guidelines and industry standards and is working closely with our venue partners to adjust protocols for the safety and wellness of guests based on state and local requirements. For details about Monster Jam’s Ultimate Lineup for Fan Wellness, please go here. Please monitor the venue website at The Resch Center for health and safety policies, including face covering and entry requirements, which are subject to change.