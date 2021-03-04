Moxie Boutique & Salon Celebrates Three Years with a Buy 2, Get 2 Free weekend sale

(WFRV) – Spring is a time of transformation, and today Local 5 Live stopped by a new location for a popular De Pere Boutique and Salon.

If your hair and wardrobe need some sprucing up, just add a little Moxie. They are celebrating their three year anniversary sale, it’s happening Thursday – Saturday and you can get Buy 2, Get 2 Free on clearance.

They are open Thursday 10 am – 8 pm, Friday 9 am – 5 pm, Saturday 8 am – 2pm. You can find them at 327 Main Avenue, Suite A in De Pere. Reach out to them at 920-600-4665 and be sure to follow them on Facebook.

