APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s a birthday celebration perfect for National Inventor’s Day.

Celebrate everything Thomas Edison on his 175th birthday and even hear from him on one of his inventions at the Hearthstone Historic House Museum in Appleton.

The National Inventor’s Day and Edison’s Birthday celebration is happening today until 3:30 p.m. at Hearthstone Historic House Museum, located at 625 Prospect Street in Appleton.

