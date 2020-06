(WFRV) – If you’re looking for an activity challenge this summer, you can log your loops in Neenah and then enjoy the Farmers Market afterwards.

Do the Little Lake Trestle Loop runs now through Labor Day with prizes for 50+ and 25+.

Then the Future Neenah Farmers Market run Saturdays June 13 – October 17 from 8 am – Noon.

For details on both, head to Neenah.org.