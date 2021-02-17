Neenah-Menasha Emergency Society Kitchen Tour 2021

(WFRV) – A popular event returns to the Valley with a few changes this year. It’s a yearly fundraiser, the Neenah-Menasha Kitchen tour and it’s gone restaurant style.

Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers visited with one of the participating locations, Emprize Brew Mill with a look at what’s offered and how you can take part, safely.

For more information, head to nmesociety.org and nmesociety.ticketleap.com.

Emprize Brew Mill is located at 200 Main Street in Menasha. See the menu and order online at emprizebrewing.com.