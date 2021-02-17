Neenah-Menasha Emergency Society Kitchen Tour 2021

Local 5 Live On Location

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – A popular event returns to the Valley with a few changes this year. It’s a yearly fundraiser, the Neenah-Menasha Kitchen tour and it’s gone restaurant style.

Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers visited with one of the participating locations, Emprize Brew Mill with a look at what’s offered and how you can take part, safely.

For more information, head to nmesociety.org and nmesociety.ticketleap.com.

Emprize Brew Mill is located at 200 Main Street in Menasha. See the menu and order online at emprizebrewing.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

St. Mary's Springs eyes state title repeat

Boys Basketball playoffs tip off with regional quarterfinals

Notre Dame hockey back in familiar territory to cap unprecedented season

Hockey in a Pandemic: Obstacles not slowing down Notre Dame

Snowmobile racing arrives in Northeast Wisconsin

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Team of the Week