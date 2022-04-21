(WFRV) – Kitchen trends, tasty bites and a great day out.

Local 5 Live takes a look at how a kitchen tour and food truck rally in the Valley benefit the community with the Neenah-Menasha Emergency Society.

Details from nmesociety.org:

We are excited to announce the return of the Kitchen Tour! Join us on April 28, 2022!

You are sure to find something to inspire as this year’s Kitchen Tour ticket includes five magnificent homes, all very different in design and scale. Delightful demonstrations, bitty bites, and sumptuous sips in the homes add to the fun. The Kitchen Tour’s success translates into our community’s success. The revenue raised from the Kitchen Tour’s sponsors, tickets, raffles, and food trucks directly supports students and families in Neenah and Menasha!

Tickets are available online now and will be available at local businesses beginning April 1. Follow our Facebook page for new details as they are released.

Tickets will be available from April 1 – 27 at the following locations:

