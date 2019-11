GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Whether it’s the Prange’s department store window displays, The Talking Bruce the Spruce or The Children’s Only Shop it’s all in one place.

The Neville Public Museum’s “Holiday Memories of Downtown Green Bay” exhibit is going on at various times through January 12. It’s a wonderful family tradition for all to enjoy.

Bruce the Spruce runs through December 31 and The Children Only Shop runs through December 21.

For all the details, head to nevillepublicmuseum.org.