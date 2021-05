(WFRV) – The countdown is on, Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market is opening their second location.

From Bacon Mac n’ Cheese and Bacon Cheeseburger flavored brats, Local 5 Live stopped out for a look at the incredible selection.

Pelkin’s has two locations: 600 S. US Highway 141 in Crivitz and 1756 Riverside Drive in Suamico.

For more, head to pelkinsmeat.com and stop by their Facebook page for weekly specials.