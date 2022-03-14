(WFRV) – Green is the color of the week along with a new name for the town of New London.
Local 5 Live joins the leprechauns with the popular changing of the town name to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
Details from newdublin.com:
by: Dena Holtz
Posted:
Updated:
by: Dena Holtz
Posted:
Updated:
(WFRV) – Green is the color of the week along with a new name for the town of New London.
Local 5 Live joins the leprechauns with the popular changing of the town name to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
Details from newdublin.com: