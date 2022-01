(WFRV) – The new Parker John’s in Oshkosh is getting ready for its grand opening soon, featuring an outdoor patio and a fireplace.

Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers was live in Oshkosh to get a sneak peek of the new space and everything they have to offer.

Parker John’s Green Bay location is at 2851 S. Oneida. They also have locations in Kiel, Menasha, Sheboygan and in Oshkosh. Find the one nearest you and see the menu online at parkerjohns.com or find them on Facebook.