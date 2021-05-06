New Zoo & Adventure Park’s program to ‘Save Animals From Extinction’

(WFRV) – Local 5 Live visited the New Zoo & Adventure Park to find out how a program they have in place, ‘SAFE’ is Saving Animals From Extinction protects them for future generations and how you can safely visit.

AZA SAFE – Saving Animals From Extinction – is a commitment by the accredited zoos and aquariums to harness our collective resources, focus on specific endangered species, and save them from extinction by restoring healthy populations in the wild. SAFE combines the power of zoo & aquarium visitors with the resources and collective expertise of zoos and aquariums accredited by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums and partners to save animals from extinction. Together we are working on saving the most vulnerable wildlife species from extinction and protecting them for future generations.

