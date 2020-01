NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s a fun, interactive event for the whole family.

Put your detective hats on and help look for the stolen T-Rex skull at the Night at the New London Museum.

It’s Thursday, January 30, 5 – 6:30 pm at the New London Public Museum, 406 S. Pearl St. in New London.

The event is free and you can stop by anytime but it’s recommended to have at least 30 minutes to train as a new security guard and search for the stolen skull!

For more information, check their website.