(WFRV) – No instrument? No problem.

When you’re taking lessons at Jim’s Music – they will provide you one to learn on. Local 5 Live stopped by the store in Green Bay with details on how affordable it can be to learn a new skill including private lessons and free Thursday night clubs.

Mention Local 5 Live and receive a free month of lessons.

Jim’s Music is located at 1219 S. Military Avenue in Green Bay.

For more information, head to jimsmusiconline.com.