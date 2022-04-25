(WFRV) – Buckle up for a good time, Local 5 Live gets a preview of the NWTC Annual Car Show!

It’s more than 800 cars and motorcycles all in one place, the NWTC Car Show is back for its 34th year, proceeds benefit learning and service projects on campus.

Details from nwtc.edu:

Buckle up, its back! NWTC’s 34th annual Car Show will be held on Sunday, May 1 from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. And with missing 2020 due to the pandemic, this year is going to be our BIGGEST yet!

Hundreds of car enthusiasts travel far and wide for this highly anticipated event of food, music, raffles, awards, and over 800 featured cars and motorcycles. Here are some of the cool things that you may not have known…

Every year students in the Auto Club choose a non-profit organization in which they donate a vehicle to and reveal it at the Car Show.

This event is put together by NWTC students who are part of the College's Auto Club.

All proceeds go right back to the students, through scholarships and future service-learning projects for the Auto Club.

To learn more, visit: Facebook NWTC Car Show Event NWTC Webpage


