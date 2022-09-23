(WFRV) – Food, beer, music, arts, crafts, and family fun all in the Fox Cities this weekend.

Local 5 Live gets a closer look at Appleton’s largest block party happening this weekend.

Details from octoberfestonline.org:

A Mile of Fun

College Avenue • Downtown Appleton

Join us Saturday, September 24th for Appleton’s Octoberfest. Music starts as early as 9 a.m., the full band lineup is available on the music page. Arts and Crafts and the Family Fun Area are also available at 9 a.m. And, don’t forget about all the great food booths; local not-for-profits put in a lot of time and hard work to raise money for their organizations during this one-day event.

We hope to see you Octoberfest Weekend!

License to Cruise

Friday, September 23, 2022

Octoberfest weekend kicks off with License to Cruise, a classic car show on Friday night at 6 p.m. Complete with more than 400 classic cars, live music and great food, you won’t want to miss one of Appleton’s largest car shows. New this year – indoor car show will be at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center behind the Hilton Paper Valley. You won’t want to miss the display of rare and low production Pontiacs. You’ll also find special displays featuring supercars, vintage Harley-Davidson motorcycles and vintage mini bikes.