ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) –Enjoy some good old-fashioned, free, family fun at the Oneida Big Apple Fest.

There’ll be pie contests, horse and wagon rides, music, food vendors, farmer’s market, bingo, and much more.

It’s all happening this Saturday, September 21st from 10 am – 4 pm at Oneida Apple Orchard & Culture Park, 1 mile west of Green Bay on Hwy. 54.

For more details, head to their Facebook event page.