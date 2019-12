KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Even if you’re not looking to start model railroading as a hobby, there’s no denying it’s magical to watch.

The Paper Valley Model Railroad Club is having a free open house this weekend, Saturday, December 28, 9 am – 5 pm at W2221 Block Rd. in Kaukauna.

For more information, find them online and follow them on Facebook.