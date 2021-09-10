Oshkosh Food Co-Op grand opening celebration tonight in Oshkosh

(WFRV) – If you’ve always wondered what the difference is between a grocery store and a food co-op, you can find out this weekend in Oshkosh.

Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers stopped out for a preview of the celebration of the area’s first food cooperative happening tonight.

Oshkosh Food Co-Op Grand Opening is tonight from 5 – 8 pm, Saturday Noon – 5 pm. Regular hours will be Mon – Sat 8 am – 8 pm.

Location: 155 Jackson Street, 920-312-7220, more information at oshkoshfoodcoop.com and on their Facebook event page.