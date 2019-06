OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – You can get up close to smell the roses at this year’s Oshkosh Garden Walk.

The Oshkosh Garden Walk is this Sunday, June 30th from noon to 5 pm.

Advance tickets are $8 and are available at House of Flowers on Algoma Drive or online at oshkoshgardenclub.org.

You can also buy your tickets on the day of the event for $10.