Oshkosh Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony – Thurs. Nov. 14

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s an annual holiday parade that starts with a tree lighting ceremony.

This year’s Oshkosh Holiday Parade is Thursday, November 14 with the theme of “March of the Toys”; it all starts at the Opera House Square with music from 5 – 6 pm, with the tree lighting at 6 pm followed by the holiday parade.

Another exciting event coming up in downtown Oshkosh is their annual Whoville Holiday event on November 23.

Whoville will include breakfast with the Grinch, a kid-friendly scavenger hunt, free horse and carriage rides, a free showing of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and more.

