(WFRV) – If you’re looking for a new hobby in the New Year, spend a day around the magic of model railroading today and you might find a new passion that can last a lifetime.

Local 5 Live visited the Paper Valley Model Railroad Club in Kaukauna where you can enjoy their open house.

See the beautiful displays and learn about the hobby today from 9 am – 5 pm. The Paper Valley Model Railroad Club is located at W2221 Block Road in Kaukauna.

Details at papervalleymodelrailroad.org.